Pet safety for cold weather with Norfolk SPCA on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Tammy Lindquist, Community Engagement Manager at Norfolk SPCA, joins Coast Live to share some important tips to help you and your furry friend stay safe and warm through the winter months, plus a look at a few of the adorable adoptable pets available now at Norfolk SPCA!

Celebrate Norfolk SPCA's 130th Anniversary!

January 28, 2023

Chrysler Museum of Art

One Memorial Place Norfolk, VA 23510

Cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and seated dinner, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Formal attire, black tie optional

Valet parking

For tickets or sponsorship information, visit www.norfolkspca.org

Find your next pet today at www.norfolkspca.org!

