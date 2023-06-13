Watch Now
Pet safety for hot summer days with VBSPCA on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Mandi Kowaleski from the Virginia Beach SPCA joins Coast Live with adoptable kitten "Cayenne" to share some important information about how to keep your pets safe in the dangerous summer heat!

June is "Adopt a Shelter Cat Month"
- 25% off adult cat adoption fees
- Through June 30
- Check out adoptable animals at vbspca.com/adoptable-animals

