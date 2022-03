HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Actor and Comedian Pete Holmes chats with Coast Live to talk about his approach to acting, his work as a standup comic, and how his new show, "How We Roll," perfectly blends the feel of live comedy with relatable characters to tell a great story.

"How We Roll" is based on the real-life story of professional bowler Tom Smallwood. It premieres Thursday, March 31 at 9:30 p.m. right here on News 3! Also available to stream live or on-demand on Paramount+.