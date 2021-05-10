Pets and domestic violence on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Domestic violence isn’t a topic that is talked about often, as it is known as a “silent problem.” Many victims delay leaving their abuser because they can’t take their pet with them to the shelter, as sadly, only about 10% of domestic violence shelters in the U.S. allow pets. This gap leads the survivor to make a heartbreaking choice – flee to the shelter but leave their pet behind or stay in the abusive situation to protect their beloved pet. Veteran journalist, nationally syndicated talk show host and pet parent Tamron Hall joins us to shine a light on this area of abuse and discuss what is being done to keep pets and people together.

