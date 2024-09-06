Phall Ball Gala gives local students Scholarships

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— Jay Pharoah is heading back to the 757 to kick off The First Annual Phall Ball Gala to raise funds for scholarships in Hampton Roads.

The Pharoah Phamily Phoundation is a non-profit dedicated to promoting and supporting the arts and ensuring art-centered students have equal academic footing and numerous opportunities across the educational landscape. The scholarship is now open to students from all Chesapeake public high schools.

The Phall Ball is September 21, 2024

Rivers Casino

3630 Victory Blvd, Portsmouth, VA 23701, USA

Phall Ball Tickets