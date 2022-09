HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Ken Lees, founder and volunteer president of the "Ping Pong.Gives" Charity Foundation, joins Coast Live to discuss the annual "PingPongforCHARITY" event, which benefits youth and seniors in the community while giving back to those in need.

"PingPongforCHARITY"

1181 Prosperity Rd, Virginia Beach

Celebrity SlamFEST Party: Friday, October 7th

Recreation Tournament: Saturday, October 8th

For more information, visit PingPongforCHARITY.com.