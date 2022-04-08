Plan for Retirement with a Reverse Mortgage on Coast Live

Watch
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - With interest rates at historic lows, home appreciation at all-time highs and frequent market fluctuations, tapping into home equity, specifically a reverse mortgage, is a timely solution that more retirees and their financial advisors are considering within their retirement planning strategies. Scott Norman, Vice President at Finance of America Reverse, chats with Coast Live about reverse mortgages and how to know if it's the right option for you.

For more information visit: FAR.com

