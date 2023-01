HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Senior Travel Advisor Lee Sparks joins Coast Live to share how AAA can help you get started on planning your dream vacation, the smart way!

AAA Winter Travel Show

Saturday February 4, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Norfolk Airport

1500 N. Military Highway

Norfolk, VA 23502

Presented by AAA Tidewater Virginia

AAA.com