Planning for the 2021 holiday season on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - With shipping volumes already at unprecedented levels, the unpredictable and unexpected is often unavoidable, especially during peak season. FedEx, one of the top logistics companies in the world, encourages consumers to ready themselves for this year’s holiday season by shopping and shipping earlier than ever, as well as managing their deliveries to help ensure they can get their packages when, where, and how they want. Jenny Robertson joins us with the details.

For more information visit www.fedex.com/global/choose-location.