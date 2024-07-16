Planning for your pets in hurricane season with VBSPCA on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Mandi Kowaleski and adoptable cat Charlie share some pet safety tips for hurricane season, including how you can take steps to raise the chances of being reunited if separated by a storm.

To learn how you can become a member and support the work done by VBSPCA, visit vbspca.com.

Enjoy Summer Safety Savings from the Virginia Beach SPCA!



15% off Microchips

All Month Long

Contact the VBSPCA Clinic at (757) 427-0071 or clinic@vbspca.com

View Vaccine Clinic Schedule at vbspca.com/vaccine-clinics

Shelter Pets on Coast Live is presented by Kelly’s Construction, Hampton Roads' leading home exterior company. Kelly’s makes your home great, now share it with someone special from a local shelter!

Kelly’s Construction

757-596-2526

kellysconstructioninc.com