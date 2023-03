NORFOLK, Va. — Playwright Keenan Scott joins Coast Live to discuss how his groundbreaking play, "Thoughts of a Colored Man," made the journey from broadway to beyond, ahead of its American collegiate debut at Norfolk State University.

"Thoughts of a Colored Man"

Written by Keenan Scott

Directed by Anthony Mark Stockard

March 2-5

Brown Memorial Hall Mainstage Theater

nsutheatre.com