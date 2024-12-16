"Poolside Cooking" giving back to community with holiday toy drive on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Jemmalyn Hewlett from "Poolside Cooking"discusses how the team from the local variety show is giving back to local families with a holiday toy drive.

Toy donations can be dropped off through Thursday, December 19 at the Poolside Cooking Café at 3877 Holland Rd #510, Virginia Beach, VA 23452.

Poolside Cooking airs every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WGNT27 and can be found streaming on Roku. To keep with with the opening of the new café, and everything else the "Poolside" team is working on, visit

poolsidecooking.com.

Paid for by Poolside Cooking

