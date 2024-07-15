Poolside Cooking's new swimsuit and clothing line on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Jemmalyn Hewlett and Ashley Marie from "Poolside Cooking" share an update on everything happening with their show and the upcoming Poolside Cooking Cafe, and bring a fashion show demonstration to show off their new swimsuit and fashion line.

Poolside Cooking airs every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WGNT27 and can be found streaming on Roku. To keep with with the opening of the new café, and everything else the "Poolside" team is working on, visit poolsidecooking.com.

Paid for by Poolside Cooking

