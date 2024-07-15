Watch Now
Poolside Cooking's new swimsuit and clothing line on Coast Live

Posted at 4:30 PM, Jul 15, 2024

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Jemmalyn Hewlett and Ashley Marie from "Poolside Cooking" share an update on everything happening with their show and the upcoming Poolside Cooking Cafe, and bring a fashion show demonstration to show off their new swimsuit and fashion line.

Poolside Cooking airs every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WGNT27 and can be found streaming on Roku. To keep with with the opening of the new café, and everything else the "Poolside" team is working on, visit poolsidecooking.com.

poolsidecooking.com

