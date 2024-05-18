Pop culture comes alive at Tidewater Comicon with a cosplay fashion show on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — Assistant Show Runner Sam Schaefer from Tidewater Comicon joins Coast Live with a cavalcade of cosplayers to showcase some of the fun and exciting things you can see this weekend, when Tidewater Comicon returns to the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

Tidewater Comicon returns May 18-19, 2024!

Check out Coastal Virginia's largest comic convention, with two days of fun for the whole family!

Celebrate fandom with celebrity guests, comic book creators, voice actors, cosplayers, gaming, panels, contests, and much more!

Learn more at tidewatercomicon.com.