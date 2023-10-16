Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Pop culture journalist Will Harris shares insights on career and new book about "Airplane!" on Coast Live

The Chesapeake-based writer has made a career of long conversations with celebrities. Now, his conversations form the backbone of a new book about one of the most influential comedies ever made.
Posted at 2:24 PM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 14:24:48-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — You may have seen the new book "Surely You Can't Be Serious: The True Story of 'Airplane!'" in the headlines recently. The book, from David Zucker, Jerry Zucker and Jim Abrahams, follows the making of the 1980 spoof-comedy classic—and was assembled using interviews conducted by veteran pop culture writer Will Harris.

Harris happens to be based in Hampton Roads, living in Chesapeake with his wife and daughter. He joins Coast Live to discuss his career, some footnotes from his favorite interviews, and how he came to be a key component of a book about one of the most influential comedies ever put to film.

Will Harris has written for various publications over the years. To keep up with his work, follow him at WillHarris.substack.com.

Harris will be signing copies of "Surely You Can't Be Serious: The True Story of 'Airplane!'" at a book signing event at Barnes & Noble in the Pembroke area of Virginia Beach on November 11.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV