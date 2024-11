HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Jeff Thorud, Director of Hampton Roads Campuses at Bryant & Stratton College, discusses the school's 170-year legacy, its variety of opportunities for students and top-notch sports program, as well as its partnership with Coliseum Central for holiday events.

Bryant & Stratton College is "built different. For you." Students can enroll in fall programs now. For more information, visit bryantstratton.edu.

Paid for by Coliseum Central.

coliseumcentral.com