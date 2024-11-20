Positively Coliseum Central: Holly Days and More on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—The Holly Days are here again, and they kick off in Hampton on December 6th. There are many fun events for the entire family to spark the holiday cheer. Head of Marketing Dacia Scott broke down all of the fun for Coast’s April Woodard.
Santa’s Attic
Dec. 6 th 10 – 5 pm
City Hall Lobby
22 Lincoln St.
Holly Days Parade
Dec. 7th at 5pm
Downtown Hampton
Lighted Boat Parade
Dec. 14th 2-10 pm
Wonderwalk
Dec. 20-25: 5-8 pm
Hampton Coliseum
1000 Coliseum Dr
For more information: Holly Days
Presented by: Coliseum Central