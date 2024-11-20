Positively Coliseum Central: Mayflower Marathon on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—Want to do some good in your neighborhood join the Mayflower Marathon. The event was the brainchild of 106.9 The Fox in 1997 to support local food banks during the holidays. You can drive through and drop off contributions at several convenient donation locations. The event kicks-off Friday, November 22, and runs non-stop through Sunday, November 24. For 57 hours, let’s come together to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our neighbors at The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia.

Donate food and money November 22-24, 2024 at Lynnhaven Mall, the Kroger’s at Coliseum Central, North Suffolk, and Tabb, and the Moyock Welcome Center.

Presented by: Coliseum Central