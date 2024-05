Positively Hampton: the Virginia Air & Space Science Center on Coast Live

Prev Next

Posted at 1:50 PM, May 31, 2024

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Peter Leighton from the Virginia Air & Space Science Center discusses some upcoming events and shares a fun science demonstration on Coast Live: Positively Hampton, presented by Downtown Hampton. Learn more at vasc.org. Paid for by Downtown Hampton.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.