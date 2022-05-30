Positively Portsmouth and the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion on Coast Live

PORTSMOUTH, Va.- Coast Live Positively Portsmouth is a spotlight on what makes the city fun and special.
HAMPTON ROADS, Va.- President of IMGoing Ken Ken MacDonald talks about upcoming performances at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion, including H.E.R, The Black Crowes, ZZ Top, Maren Morris and many others.
Check out the lineup for concerts below!
- H.E.R on June 7
- Maren Morris on June 11
- The Black Crowes on June 22
- ZZ Top on August 2
- The Blues Festival with Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Buddy Guy, and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram on August 21
- Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless on August 12
- A Day to Remember on August 27
Visit pavilionconcerts.com for tickets and more info.
