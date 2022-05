PORTSMOUTH, Va.- Coast Live Positively Portsmouth is a spotlight on what makes the city fun and special.

We get a behind the scenes look at three exhibits at the Portsmouth Art and Cultural Center.



Soul Finger Project

On view through June 12

On view through June 12 Freeman Vines Hanging Tree Guitars

On view through July 31

On view through July 31 Outdoor Sculpture Garden

On view through October 16

Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center

400-420 High Street

Portsmouthartcenter.com

Presented by Portsmouth Museums Tourism

VisitPortVa.com