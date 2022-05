PORTSMOUTH, Va.- Coast Live Positively Portsmouth is a spotlight on what makes the city fun and special.

The Hill House Museum (thehillhousemuseum.org) is an historical home restored and preserved by the Portsmouth Historical Association. The home, built in 1825, is fully furnished with original family belongings.

The Hill House Museum

221 North Street

thehillhousemuseum.org

Portsmouth Museums & Tourism

Visitportsva.com