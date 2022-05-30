Positively Portsmouth Visits History on Coast Live

PORTSMOUTH, Va.- Coast Live Positively Portsmouth is a spotlight on what makes the city fun and special.
The City of Portsmouth is home to history including the Naval Shipyard Museum, Lightship Portsmouth Museum and Portsmouth Colored Community Library Museum. We take you to all three.
Naval Shipyard Museum
portsmmouthnavalshipardmuseum.com
Lightship Portsmouth Museum
Portsmouthnavalshipyardmuseum.com
Portsmouth Colored Community Library Museum
Portsvaafricanamericanheritage.com
Presented By Portsmouth Museums & Tourism
VisitPortsVa.com