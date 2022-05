PORTSMOUTH, Va.- Coast Live Positively Portsmouth is a spotlight on what makes the city fun and special.

The 40 acre Paradise Creek Park was purchased by Elizabeth River Project as part of a Wetlands restoration project. Trails lead you through an urban forest and the largest restored wetland in the area.

Presented By

Elizabeth River Project

elizabethriver.org

Presented By

Portsmouth Department of Museums & Tourism

Visitportsva.com