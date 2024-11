HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Lauren deLeon, MD from Sentara Family Medicine & Pediatrics and Claire Rodriguez, CNM from First Midwifery discuss Sentara's new clinic in Hampton and birth to end-of-life services it provides.

Find the new clinic attached to the Sentara CarePlex Hospital at 3000 Coliseum Drive in Hampton.

Visit www.sentara.com for more informaiton.

Paid for by Coliseum Central.

coliseumcentral.com