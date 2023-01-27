Prepare for Valentine's Day with Chef Patrick's "Chocolate-tini" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Patrick Evans-Hylton returns to Coast Live with some delectable selections that are perfect for Valentine's Day!

Here's Chef Patrick's rundown of the menu, courtesy of his Virginia Eats + Drinks blog (www.VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com):

CHEERS TO VALENTINE’S DAY

CELEBRATE WITH OUR “I LOVE YOU BERRY MUCH CHOCOLATE-TINI”

Raise a glass to the love of your life (even if that’s you) this Valentine’s Day with our “I Love You Berry Much Chocolate-tini.”

The rich decadent flavors of chocolate and raspberry - a perfect pairing - are the flavor profiles in this cocktail. Best of all, it’s not just for Valentine’s Day - February is also Berry Fresh Month and Celebration of Chocolate Month.

Making the drink is quick and easy with just three ingredients: chocolate liqueur , raspberry liqueur, and vodka. We like to support local, and in this recipe we use Reverend Spirit’s vodka.

We serve our cocktail in a cocoa-rimmed martini glass. You can garnish our “I Love You Berry Much Chocolate-tini” in a number of ways: with a sprinkling of cocoa on top, with fresh raspberries on a pick, or a fresh sprig of mint.

Here’s how we make it:

Rim a martini glass with cocoa powder by wetting the glass rim and rolling it around in cocoa powder placed on a small plate. Set aside.

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add 2 ounces chocolate liqueur, 2 ounces raspberry liqueur, and 2 ounces vodka, such as the vodka from Reverend Spirits. Shake well and strain into prepared martini glass. Garnish, and serve.

Vodka comes from Reverend Spirits, www.DrinkReverend.com

BON APPETIT TO VALENTINE’S DAY

WOO THEM OVER WITH OUR “WILL YOU BRIE MINE” APPETIZER

Our “Will You Brie Mine” appetizer is not only great for Valentine’s Day, but for any gathering of folks you love.

This small bite starts with a thin slice of French baguette slathered with a homemade sweet and sassy raspberry-mustard sauce. On top of that is a generously cut slice of creamy brie cheese, a sprig or two of chive, and wrapped in a piece of Virginia/country ham or Italian prosciutto to hold it all together.

The sauce is quick and easy to come together with grainy brown mustard, honey, all-fruit raspberry preserves, and a bit of horseradish.

For our “Will You Brie Mine,” use a good quality brie or other soft cheese like camembert, chèvre, fontina, mozzarella, Saint-André, or toma.

We like to keep things local, so we prefer to use thin slices of Virginia-style country ham to wrap around our appetizer, but a good Italian prosciutto makes a fine substitute.

Here’s how we make it:

Slice baguette into thin bite-size pieces and set aside. Slice brie into quarter-inch thick rectangles to fit atop prepared baguette and set aside. Trim fresh chives the length of the prepared brie and set aside.

Prepare the raspberry-mustard sauce by adding 1/2 cup whole grain mustard, 1/4 cup honey, 1 tablespoon raspberry preserves, and 1/2 teaspoon prepared grated horseradish to a medium bowl and stir until thoroughly blended.

Spread a bit of raspberry-mustard sauce on top of baguette slices, top with a slice of brie, and add a few sprigs of chives. Wrap the baguette/brie in a thin slice of ham/prosciutto and serve.

More, www.VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com

EAT, DRINK + DO

LOVE SETS SAIL ON A VALENTINE’S CRUISE

Love sets sail on a Valentine’s Day cruise on City Cruises Norfolk. There are two cruises to enjoy with your sweetie: a brunch cruise and a dinner cruise.

On Sunday, Feb. 12, the City Cruises Signature Brunch Cruise offers an expansive brunch buffet and onboard entertainment while traversing the waters around Norfolk and Portsmouth, taking in local sites.

A dinner cruise is offered on Feb. 11, Feb. 12, and Feb. 14 showcasing a varied buffet dinner, creative cocktails, onboard entertainment, and nighttime views along the Elizabeth River.

There are upgrades packages that include sparkling wine and roses. Folks who book by Jan. 31 with code VDAY15 receive 15 percent off.

More, www.CityCruises.com/Norfolk

FOR MORE VIRGINIA EATS + DRINKS

Get all the information from today’s Virginia Eats + Drinks on Coast Live segment plus more: giveaways, recipes, tips, and tricks on our Facebook group.

Join today, www.facebook.com/groups/VirginiaEatsAndDrinks

