Watch
Coast Live

Actions

Preparing for the next Covid-19 surge on Coast Live

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 7:16 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 19:16:43-04

Testing company Curative has conducted over one million Covid tests in the past six weeks and has observed both a steady increase in positive cases and an increase in severity of the cases. The data suggests a growing group of undiagnosed cases in the community that are not being tested. Demand for testing will likely increase over the coming weeks – especially as people begin preparing for holiday travel or are required to be tested for work. Henna Majee joins us to discuss this expected spike and how we can prepare for it.

Learn more at curative.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections