Preparing for the Women Glowing in Business Conference on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Women Glowing in Business Conference is an event filled with master facilitators and panelists that have been selected to discuss key developmental elements of business during breakout sessions such as: funding your vision, living healthy like a boss, executing your business goals, business finance, marketing, impostor syndrome, community collaborations, networking, and so much more! Kendra Robinson from The Community Outreach Coalition joins us with the details!

The in-person conference will be on September 11, 2021 and the Virtual Experience will be September 25, 2021.

The Community Outreach Coalition

cocoutreach.org