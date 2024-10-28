Watch Now
Preserving Scandinavian culture with the Sons of Norway on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Mike Solhaug and Elizabeth Kahl from the Sons of Norway Hampton Roads Lodge 3-522 join Coast Live to share some background about the group's rich history, and present some examples of Scandinavian culture through traditional dress and delicious food — two things the group says will be abundant at their upcoming events: two Christmas bazaars, taking place in Virginia Beach (November 2) and Williamsburg (November 9).

For more information, visit www.hrson.org and follow the Hampton Roads Sons of Norway of Facebook.

