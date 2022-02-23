Preventing and detecting heart failure on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Heart failure is a leading cause of death across the globe affecting over 6.2 million people in the United States. . However, heart failure can be a manageable condition, especially if it is diagnosed early. Early detection and diagnosis is critical to managing the disease, and that starts with a conversation with your primary care doctor. Dr. Philip Adamson and patient Tiara Johnson join us to talk more about this condition and how it can be managed.

Visit www.cardiovascular.abbott for more information.