Preventing hair loss in Women of Color on Coast Live

Posted at 8:29 PM, Jul 13, 2021
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - This month marks the one-year anniversary of the Crown Act, which banned discrimination based on one's hairstyle or texture. However, another barrier may be preventing Women of Color from loving their natural hair. Dr. Valerie Harvey joins us to discuss how alopecia is affecting Women of Color and what those struggling with this condition can do to improve their symptoms.

Let’s Talk Hair Loss Engage, Educate and Empower
Presented by the Virginia Dermatology Society
Join us for a “CROWN”ing event on Hair Loss in Women of Color
Monday, July 26 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Register at VADerm.org.

