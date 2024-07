HAMPTON ROADS, VA — Today, many highly contagious, vaccine preventable diseases have started to re-emerge in the U.S., especially in regions where vaccination rates are low. In 2024, the CDC has reported more than 150 measles cases in over 20 states, including Virginia.

Virginia State Epidemiologist Dr. Laurie Forlano joins Coast Live to share what these trends could mean for kids heading back to school.

Paid for by the Virginia Department of Health

Learn more at vdh.virginia.gov.