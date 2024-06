VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Olympian and an acrobat Nansy Damianova and Janie Mallet from Cirque Du Soleil join Coast Live to share a preview of OVO, the company's latest show coming to the Scope Arena in Norfolk.

Cirque Du Soleil calls the new show "a colorful and energetic show for people of all ages." It runs June 13-16. For tickets and more information, visit sevenvenues.com.