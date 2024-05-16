Preview: “Curious George: The Golden Meatball” from Hurrah Players on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Hugh Copeland and Kaida Lavan from the Hurrah Players join Coast Live to discuss the stage company's latest show, “Curious George: The Golden Meatball," and a musical performance by actors Lola Ferguson and Micah Lister.

Here's a summary of the show, courtesy of Hurrah Players:

All–You-Can-Eat Meatball Day comes just once a year. George has been waiting all month for that day, a day almost bigger than his birthday! On Meatball Day, George helps his friend Chef Pisghetti cook some delicious meatballs and serve them to the hungry crowd.



But this year, the crowd has vanished! Something is keeping people away. Something pretty big. And that something is Phineas T. Lightspeed and his speedy Meatballs-O-Matic machine. In despair, Chef Pisghetti vows to cook no more. Determined to help his friend, George goes on a mission to enter the Chef’s meatballs in the world-famous Golden Meatball Contest –– in Rome.



With every swing and flip, George takes the audience through a fun-filled adventure in which he learns more about Rome, meatballs and the secret ingredient to cooking!

The show is happening May 18 & 19 in Norfolk. Tickets on sale now. Visit hurrahplayers.com or call the Box Office at 757-627-5437.