Preview: "Lay It Down: The Music of the Everly Brothers" from VSC on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Actors Ben Hope and Eric Anthony join Coast Live to discuss "Lay It Down: The Music of the Everly Brothers" a musical production they co-created that's coming to the Wells Theater in Norfolk.

Here's a synopsis of the show, courtesy of VSC:

This tribute to the amazing songs of The Everly Brothers features Ben Hope (last seen on the VSC stage as Johnny Cash in the 2017 production of Ring of Fire) and Eric Scott Anthony performing the music of the immensely popular American rock-n-roll duo. The Everly Brothers' style of harmonizing and steel-string acoustic guitar influenced a generation of country rockers and made dozens of hits famous world-wide including “Bye Bye Love,” “Wake Up Little Susie,” “All I Have to Do Is Dream,” and “Cathy’s Clown.”

The show runs May 8-19 at the Wells Theater in Downtown Norfolk. Tickets are available at vastage.org, or by calling the box office at (757) 627-1234

Paid for by Virginia Stage Company.