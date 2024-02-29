Preview: “Matilda Jr., The Musical” from the Hurrah Players on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Hugh Copeland from the Hurrah Players joins Coast Live to share a preview of the stage company's latest show, “Matilda Jr., The Musical.”

Here's a summary of the show, courtesy of Hurrah Players:

Rebellion is high in Matilda JR., a gleefully witty ode to the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination! This story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires will have audiences rooting for the “revolting children” who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson. Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda JR. is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

“Matilda Jr., The Musical”

March 8 & 9

Sandler Center for Performing Arts

Tickets on sale now. Visit hurrahplayers.com or call the Box Office at 757-627-5437.