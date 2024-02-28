Preview: the 9th Annual Ladies in Red Concert and Award Show on Coast Live

Watch Now
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Myra Smith-Jones joins Coast Live with a preview of the 9th annual Ladies in Red Concert and Awards Show. The awards will honor several women for their commitment to making the world a better place, and the program features a collection of powerful musical performances.

The 9th Annual Ladies in Red Concert and Award Show
Saturday, March 2, 2024
6 - 8 p.m.
Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center
2410 Wickham Ave, Newport News
downing-gross.org

