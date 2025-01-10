Preview — The Echoes Artist Showcase at The Z: Part II on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Vocalist Jarvis Griffin performs his original song "Mountain," accompanied by Joauquin Garza on guitar, as part of a special preview of the ECHOES Artist Showcase at The Z in Virginia Beach.

ECHOES Artist Showcase

Upcoming date to be announced

Zeiders American Dream Theatre

Main Stage Theater

Three rising stars return to The Z stage to take you on a musical journey through echoes of their past and visions of their electrifying future.

Featuring Eric Staab, Jarvis Griffin & Aviana

thez.org

757-499-0317

Keep up with Jarvis Griffin on social media:

