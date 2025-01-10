Preview — The Echoes Artist Showcase at The Z: Part II on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Vocalist Jarvis Griffin performs his original song "Mountain," accompanied by Joauquin Garza on guitar, as part of a special preview of the ECHOES Artist Showcase at The Z in Virginia Beach.
ECHOES Artist Showcase
Upcoming date to be announced
Zeiders American Dream Theatre
Main Stage Theater
Three rising stars return to The Z stage to take you on a musical journey through echoes of their past and visions of their electrifying future.
Featuring Eric Staab, Jarvis Griffin & Aviana
thez.org
757-499-0317
Keep up with Jarvis Griffin on social media: