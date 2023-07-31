Watch Now
Preview: The Hurrah Players' jukebox musical "All Shook Up" on Coast Live

Posted at 4:39 PM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 16:39:40-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Hugh Copeland from The Hurrah Players joins Coast Live to share a preview of the upcoming jukebox musical production "All Shook Up," which audiences can catch August 10-13 at the Susan G. Goode Fine and Performing Arts Center at Virginia Wesleyan University.

Here's a description of the play from the Hurrah Players:

Featuring your favorite musical hits by Elvis Presley¸ The Hurrah Players presents "All Shook Up" August 10-13, 2023 at the Susan G. Goode Fine and Performing Arts Center at Virginia Wesleyan University. Written by Tony Award-winning playwright Joe DiPietro, "All Shook Up" is a rock 'n' roll musical about a small-town girl with big dreams. A motorcycle-riding, guitar-playing roustabout comes into her quiet life, changing everything and everyone he meets. The musical includes more than 20 of Presley's greatest hits including "Heartbreak Hotel," "Jailhouse Rock," "Hound Dog" and "Blue Suede Shoes."

"All Shook Up"
August 10 & 11 at 7:00 p.m.
August 12 & 13 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
www.hurrahplayers.com
Box Office: 757-627-5437

