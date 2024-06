HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Tom Higgins and Kate Celius from Samaratian House join Coast Live to share a preview of the upcoming special, “Loss of Innocence: Protecting your child in the digital age,” focused on highlighting the dangers that unsuspecting children face lurking online.

“Loss of Innocence: Protecting your child in the digital age,” presented by Samaritan House and WTKR News 3, airs June 23 at 8.p.m.