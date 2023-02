HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Myra Smith-Jones joins Coast Live to share a special look at the 8th annual Ladies in Red Concert and Award Show, which recognizes exceptional women in our community in honor of National Women's Month in March.

8th Annual Ladies in Red Concert & Awards Show

Saturday, March 4, 2023

6:00-8:00 PM

Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center

2410 Wickham Ave.

Newport News

Paid for by Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center, City of Newport News

downinggross.org