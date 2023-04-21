Watch Now
Previewing the Community Leaders VIP Brunch presented by NAACP on Coast Live

Posted at 3:17 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 15:17:42-04

HAMPTON ROADS, VA — Karen Stallings, owner of 757 Events Va. Beach Rosemont Road & Oceanfront Premiere, and Dr. Eric Majette, President of the Virginia Beach Chapter of the NAACP, join Coast Live to discuss the Community Leaders VIP Brunch presented by NAACP, happening April 28, as well as some other upcoming events produced by 757 Events.

Community Leaders VIP Brunch presented by NAACP
Honoring Hannon Lane
Friday, April 28: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Live Entertainment by Dee Polite, Talton Manning & Jazzmenn Zoe
Tickets: $50
Includes Brunch
VirginiaBeachNAACP.org

Oceanfront Premiere Business Expo Pop-Up
Saturday, April 29
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
2014 Atlantic Ave.
757-567-9638

Paid for by 757 Events VA Beach
757-567-9638
757eventsvabeach.com

