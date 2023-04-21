Previewing the Community Leaders VIP Brunch presented by NAACP on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA — Karen Stallings, owner of 757 Events Va. Beach Rosemont Road & Oceanfront Premiere, and Dr. Eric Majette, President of the Virginia Beach Chapter of the NAACP, join Coast Live to discuss the Community Leaders VIP Brunch presented by NAACP, happening April 28, as well as some other upcoming events produced by 757 Events.

Community Leaders VIP Brunch presented by NAACP

Honoring Hannon Lane

Friday, April 28: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Live Entertainment by Dee Polite, Talton Manning & Jazzmenn Zoe

Tickets: $50

Includes Brunch

VirginiaBeachNAACP.org

Oceanfront Premiere Business Expo Pop-Up

Saturday, April 29

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

2014 Atlantic Ave.

757-567-9638

Paid for by 757 Events VA Beach

