Previewing the creative mixology competition event "ARTini" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Diana Blanchard Gross joins Coast Live with Chad Martin and James Williams from Circa 1918 Kitchen + Bar to share a preview of what visitors can expect at the mixology competition event "ARTini."

ARTini, presented by Old Point National Bank, will be held at The Charles H. Taylor Visual Arts Center on Saturday, April 27 at 7 p.m. A variety of ticket options are available, and proceeds benefit the Hampton Arts Foundation. Deadline to register for this cocktail competition is Sunday, April 21 at 11:59 p.m.

Learn more at www.hamptonarts.org.

Paid for by Hampton Arts.