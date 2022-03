HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Hugh Copeland from The Hurrah Players stops by Coast Live to give us a preview of the new show, Disney's The Little Mermaid, featuring a special performance by actress Aubrey Swain singing "Part of Your World"!

Catch the show at The Suffolk Center for the Cultural Arts on March 26, and at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts in Virginia Beach on April 1 and 2.

Learn more at HurrahPlayers.com.