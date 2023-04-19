Previewing the Norfolk NATO Festival on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA — Major General Tony Wright, Deputy Chief of Staff for the NATO Allied Command Transformation, joins Coast Live to preview some of the exciting events coming up in the Norfolk NATO Festival, and discusses the critical role plays both in our community and in the global political landscape.

Thursday, April 20, 2023: NATO Flag Raising Ceremony, Scope Plaza, 5 - 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 20, 2023: NATO Appreciation Night at the VA International Tattoo, Scope Arena, 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 22, 2023: 70th Annual Parade of Nations, Downtown Norfolk, 10:00 - 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, April 22, 2023: International Village, Town Point Park, 11:15 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

