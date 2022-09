SUFFOLK, Va. — Coast Live is joined by local chef and restaurant owner Ed Beardsley and special event planner Chelsea Morgan to share a delicious preview of the "Taste of Suffolk" festival!

Taste of Suffolk Festival

Saturday, September 10, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Historic Downtown Suffolk

tasteofsuffolkva.com

Presented by Suffolk Parks & Recreation

757-514-7250

suffolkva.us/266/Parks-Recreation