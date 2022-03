HAMPTON ROADS, VA - Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia will be holding their Annual Youth of the Year Gala March 31st in Virginia Beach.

We talk with the local club president Kevin Will and Tyrell Scott, a former award winner, about the program.

WTKR News 3 is proud to be a supporter of the 2022 Youth of the Year Gala.

Learn more at bgcseva.org/youth-of-the-year.