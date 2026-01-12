Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Prioritize health and wellness in the new year with GYMGUYZ Virginia Beach on Coast Live

Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Dr. Jacquelyn Payne, Veteran, Active Living Coach, Nutritionist and owner of GYMGUYZ Virginia Beach, joins Coast Live to share how she bridges fitness and health together to help clients accomplish a wide array of individual, personal health goals.

Are you focused on health and wellness in the New Year? You can get a complimentary assessment and your first session free with GYMGUYZ Virginia Beach. Visit www.gymguyz.com or call 757-793-2999 to learn more!

Paid for by GYMGUYZ Virginia Beach.

