Prioritizing annual mammograms on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted nearly every aspect of life for all of us - but women, especially, have taken even more onto their already full plates, adding roles like teacher and caregiver during the past several months. For many, that meant delaying preventive routine health screenings, including mammograms. Grammy Award-Winning Artist and Breast Cancer Survivor Sheryl Crow is encouraging all women to prioritize their critical health exams, schedule their annual mammograms and also spread the word to the women they love to do the same.

