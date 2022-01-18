Prioritizing your health in 2022 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - With 47% of Americans delaying or canceling healthcare services since the pandemic started, and millions of cancer screenings missed, experts project that cancer deaths will increase by 10,000 over the next decade. We may not be able to control the world around us or what’s in store for 2022, but we can take back some control by being proactive about our own health. Dr. Jessica Shepherd joins us with some advice to help women get back on track with their health this year to avoid complications in the future.

